Man seriously injured after Auburn hit-and-run; investigation underway

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in an Auburn hit-and-run over the weekend.

According to Kolby Crossley, a public information officer with the Auburn Police Department, the hit-and-run happened shortly after 8:15 Saturday night in the 1800 block of Auburn Way South, when a man was struck by a car that left the scene.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said the victim, a 48-year-old, was seriously injured. Responding paramedics took the man to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses who may have spotted the suspect or car are urged to contact the police department’s tip line at 253-288-7403.









©2024 Cox Media Group