Man prowling multiple cars in Puyallup seen stealing shoes from doorstep, sheriff says

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A man who was seen prowling around a Puyallup neighborhood was caught on Ring video camera stealing shoes from a resident’s doorstep on October 28, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says.

At around 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to the Gem Heights area and saw a white sedan speeding out of the neighborhood.

Deputies initially lost sight of the car but later found it in a ditch with a man and a woman holding a dog walking out of the bushes nearby.

The 48-year-old man was searched and believed to be the same suspect who was seen prowling earlier that night, PCSO says. He allegedly had another person’s ID, which was linked to one of several cars that were broken into earlier in the night.

When deputies returned to the neighborhood, they found three cars that had been burglarized with the doors left open.

Upon searching the suspect’s car, deputies say they found LEGO sets, clothing with security tags, and other goods that were allegedly stolen.

The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail for vehicle prowling, theft, eluding, driving with a suspended license, and possession of another person’s ID and the woman was released, PCSO said.

©2025 Cox Media Group