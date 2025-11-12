Man making threats with Samurai swords prompts SWAT response in Chelan, sheriff says

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says a man armed with two Samurai-style swords allegedly threatened a neighbor and broke into their trailer in Chelan on Tuesday.

56-year-old Jose Franco Nunez was seen wielding the swords on a hillside while screaming and acting irrationally when deputies arrived, CCSO said.

Nunez then reportedly ran down the hill and entered a neighbor’s trailer, smashing multiple windows and making threats.

Deputies moved the neighbor to safety while Nunez then went to his own residence and began smashing windows with a golf club, according to CCSO.

The East Cascade SWAT team was called in as Nunez continued to make threats, saying he was going to “blow up” deputies.

The sheriff’s office says he refused to cooperate and authorities shot pepper balls, which caused him to surrender.

Nunez was charged with burglary, assault, harassment with threats to kill, malicious mischief, and theft, CCSO said in a release.

©2025 Cox Media Group