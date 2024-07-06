Man loses life in Redmond fireworks accident

REDMOND, Wash. — A 45-year-old Bothell man died Friday morning in a fireworks accident in a Redmond parking lot.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 11500 block of Avondale Road.

The man was lighting off fireworks with his family, including young children, when he tried to launch a mortar-style firework from the top of his head.

When officers arrived, the man was unconscious and not breathing. Officers performed CPR until medics with Redmond Fire arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

