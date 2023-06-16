Man on life support after being shot in head on Kent’s East Hill

KENT, Wash. — A man is on life support Friday after he was shot behind the Kent YMCA.

At 6:37 p.m. Thursday, Kent officers were dispatched to the 18000 block of South 2418th Street for a report of a man shot and a suspect who was seen fleeing north into the neighborhood.

Two officers arrived and found the victim, a 30-year-old Bothell man, at the park bench. He had been shot in the head. Officers started CPR until medics arrived and took him to a local hospital in critical condition.

More officers flooded the area to search for the shooter. A Washington State Patrol helicopter searched overhead and a K-9 team combed the neighborhood, but despite a long and intense search, a suspect was not found.

Police said the shooter was described by witnesses as a tall, skinny Black man in his 20s who was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Just before he was shot, the victim had been sitting on a bench when he was approached by the suspect.

Witnesses said they saw a heated argument followed by a struggle and then saw the suspect shoot the victim in the head.

Kent PD Violent Crimes Detectives are gathering evidence and holding interviews to identify the gunman.

If you know something about the shooting, you’re asked to call 911, leave a tip at 253-856-5808, or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

