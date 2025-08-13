Man known to run from police, tased after chase in Chinatown

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says officers arrested a 33-year-old man with felony warrants and a history of running from police in the Chinatown International District on Tuesday.

At around 7:10 p.m., police were patrolling near 12th Avenue and South Jackson Street when the man immediately ran after seeing the officers, SPD said.

Police chased him to a nearby parking lot, where he was tased and arrested for burglary and obstruction warrants.

SPD says he was also found with ammo and firearm accessories, meth, cocaine, and $148 in cash.

He was brought to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation, then booked in the King County Jail.

