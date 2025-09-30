Man killed while crossing Aurora Ave N. in Phinney Ridge neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police said a 63-year-old man was killed while crossing the street on Aurora Ave. N in the Phonney Ridge neighborhood on Monday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a crash near the Woodland Park Zoo around 7 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man unconscious in the southbound lanes with critical injuries.

Firefighters tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives learned that the man was crossing outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit.

The 27-year-old driver who hit him stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Officers did not find any signs of impairment,.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad (TCIS) at 206-684-8923.

