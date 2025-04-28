Man killed in Tacoma double shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Two people were shot in Tacoma on Sunday, and one has died from their injuries, police said.

On April 27, around 7 p.m., Tacoma police responded to reports of a shooting on East Q Street near Swan Creek Park.

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been shot.

Officers began administering first aid until Tacoma Fire arrived. Both were taken to the hospital. The man later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not provided any suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is Tacoma’s 12th homicide of the year.

