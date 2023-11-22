Man killed in overnight shooting in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Everett.

At around midnight Tuesday, police were called to the 2000 block of 26th Street for a report of a shooting.

Everett Police arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers gave him medical aid but he died at the scene.

A suspect, a man in his 50s, was taken into custody.

The shooting appeared to have happened outside, as there appears to be a tent set up at the crime scene, which usually indicates there is a body.

This story is developing.

















