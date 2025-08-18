Man killed in morning shooting at Federal Way apartment complex

Federal Way police said a man was killed in a shooting at The Shores Apartments on Monday morning.

Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to the complex at 31821 3rd Place Southwest.

When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Despite attempts by police and fire personnel to save him, the man died at the scene.

Investigators said the suspect ran away after the shooting.

Police believe the man knew people inside the apartment.

A K9 team attempted to track the suspect but was unable to find him.

The case remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call 253-835-2121.

