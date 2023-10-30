Man killed in domestic violence shooting outside Newcastle Library

NEWCASTLE, Wash. — A man is dead after a shooting outside the Newcastle Library, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

At 2:27 a.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots in the 12900 block of Newcastle Way.

Deputies arrived and determined there had been a domestic violence incident between a 23-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The woman was detained by deputies.

King County Major Crimes Unit detectives are working on the case.

This story is developing.

