Man killed in crash into semi-truck in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A man driving a car was killed when he lost control and crashed into a semi-truck in Tacoma Thursday night.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver was on northbound Interstate 5, just south of Pacific Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. when he lost control, hit a semi-truck, and struck the barrier on the left side.

The car came to a rest on the left shoulder. The semi stopped on the right shoulder just north of the scene.

The driver of the car died at the scene. He has not been identified and it is not yet known if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The highway was blocked for four hours and seven minutes while troopers investigated.

