Man killed by SUV while crossing street in Kent

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department says a man is dead after someone hit him while he was crossing the street—and didn’t stop.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Pacific Highway South.

Officers say the man wasn’t using a crosswalk when a silver SUV hit the 39-year-old.

Medics and firefighters tried to save him, but he didn’t make it.

Des Moines police say they found the SUV near 20th Avenue South; it has significant front-end damage.

Police say there were three passengers in the SUV at the time of the crash—who all confirmed that the driver was responsible.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Seattle, was arrested for vehicular homicide and booked into jail.

It’s currently unknown if the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group