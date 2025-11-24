Man killed by falling scissor lift in South Seattle, police report says

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a man working on a scissor lift on a barge near the Duwamish Waterway was killed after the lift fell over and landed on him.

Crews responded to an industrial area in South Seattle near South Riverside Drive and South Austin Street at around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities arrived and found a 26-foot Sunbelt Rentals lift on its side, almost fully extended on top of the victim, an SPD reports said.

A co-worker told police the man was welding a beam from the platform of the scissor lift when it became unstable and started to tip over.

The man tried to jump clear as it started to fall, but when he hit the ground, the lift landed on top of him and crushed his head, the report said.

The witness believed the man wasn’t strapped while working on the lift, according to Seattle police.

SPD’s report classified the death as accidental.

This is a developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group