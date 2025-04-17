Man injured in Tukwila shooting, stemmed from argument between two transients, police say

TUKWILA, Wash. — A man was injured after being shot near Bicentennial Park in Tukwila on Wednesday night, the Tukwila Police Department (TPD) posted on Facebook.

Police say he was a known transient and was uncooperative while being treated by medics on the scene before he was brought to a local hospital.

TPD said the shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument between the victim and another transient, which led to gunfire.

After a K9 search of the area, police did not find the shooter, TPD said.

