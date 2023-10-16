Man injured in Sunday night shooting in Rainier Valley

A man was critically injured Sunday night during a shooting in the Rainier Valley of Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 36th Avenue South and South Genesee Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 39-year-old victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not identified any suspects and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

