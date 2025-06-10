Man injured in south Seattle shooting

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a man was shot during a “disturbance” in south Seattle on Monday.

Around 11:42 p.m., 911 got a call about a shooting near South Hardy Street and Airport Way South.

Officers responded and found a 59-year-old man with buckshot wounds to his lower body.

He was alert and conscious and transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police searched the area for suspects, but none were located.

Anyone with information is asked to call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

©2025 Cox Media Group