Man injured in Bremerton police shooting

BREMERTON, Wash. — A man has been taken to the hospital after he was shot by Kitsap County law enforcement at a Fred Meyer parking lot.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to an unincorporated area in Bremerton along SR 303 for reports of a possible car prowler.

When deputies made contact with the suspect, shots were fired by a Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The office did not specify what led up to the incident escalating as a shooting.

The man who was shot has non-life-threatening injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The Kitsap County Incident Response Team is investigating and gathering details. Bremerton Police are leading that investigation

