Man indicited for stealing hundreds of thousands in Vancouver lottery scam

SEATTLE — The United States Department of Justice says that a Jamaican man has been indicted after being accused of stealing $800,000 from a woman in a lottery scam.

Court records say that the suspect contacted the 73-year-old victim in 2020.

He is accused of convincing her to send him money after claiming she had won a $22 million prize from Publishers Clearing House.

Over several years, the suspect is said to have lured the victim into sending him small amounts of money and slowly escalating to larger quantities.

The funds were sent through FedEx.

He used various numbers and texting programs for the scam.

When the victim tried to cut ties, he would send tow trucks and pizza deliveries to her address to re-establish contact.

The suspect was indicted in November 2024 after an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

He was later arrested in Jamaica and has been charged with wire and mail fraud.

His trial is scheduled for December 22, 2025.

