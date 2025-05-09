Man hospitalized after Everett apartment fire

EVERETT, Wash. — A man has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries following an apartment fire in Everett early Friday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., Everett Fire responded to a fire at the corner of Broadway Ave. and Euclid Ave. when multiple 911 callers reported flames coming from the building.

The building was apparently a small shop that had living quarters attached and was located behind a small grocery store.

Crews were able to put the fire out in 20 minutes, and the fire didn’t spread to the grocery store.

A man was found inside by firefighters and he was taken to the hospital.

The Everett Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

