Man hit by gunfire found on Skyway road

SKYWAY, Wash. — A man who was hit by gunfire was found on a road in the Skyway area of unincorporated King County early Wednesday.

Tukwila officers went to the 11100 block of 49th Avenue South after receiving a report of a gunshot at around 3:30 a.m.

They arrived in the area to find an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound.

Officers sprang into action and gave the man medical help until Puget Sound Fire and Medic One personnel arrived and took over efforts to save his life.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.

The shooting is being investigated by the Tukwila Police Department’s major crimes unit.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to contact Tukwila PD at 206-241-2121, tips@tukwilawa.gov, or send a private message on one of the department’s social media pages.

