Man has ‘blood on his hands’ as he allegedly tells police he murdered his mother on Whidbey Island

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly murdered his mother in Freeland on Whidbey Island, according to the Island County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it got a call that a man walking around the 5500 block of Cameron Road said he had committed a crime and wanted to report it. The man was said to have blood on his hands.

When deputies got there, the man appeared to have dried blood on his hands and blood stains on his pants. The man told deputies he lived nearby with his mother and father. He also told them his mother was dead.

The man described to deputies how he assaulted his mother, the injuries he inflicted, and where he placed the weapons he used.

Another deputy responded to the family’s home in the 5500 block of Myrtle Avenue in Freeland. The home was a newer camp trailer.

The deputy knocked on the door but no one answered. The deputy went inside and found an adult woman lying on the floor. The deputy saw blood on the floor and blood on the right side of her neck. The woman was unresponsive.

The deputy called for medics. He saw multiple cuts on the woman’s chest and started CPR. EMS arrived but the woman did not survive.

Deputies took the 32-year-old Freeland man into custody and booked him into the Island County Jail on suspicion of murder.

An initial court appearance was scheduled for Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said criminal charges are expected to be filed early next week.

The victim’s name is not being released until notification of next of kin has been made by the Island County Coroner.

Additional information will be released on Monday.

©2023 Cox Media Group