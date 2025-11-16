Man found with multiple stab wounds after knocking on the door of Tukwila home

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department says that a man was stabbed multiple times after an altercation on Friday afternoon.

Officers were sent to a call on Macadam Road S. near S 150 Street after the victim knocked on the door of a home looking for help.

Officers were able to locate the victim and give him aid until the paramedics arrived.

The suspect accused of the stabbing was located by officers right away and arrested.

Tukwila police say that they do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

©2025 Cox Media Group