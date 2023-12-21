Man found stabbed to death on sidewalk outside North Seattle apartment complex

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating after a young man was found dead outside a North Seattle apartment complex.

At 1 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the Tressa Apartments off North 143rd Street and Aurora Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 24-year-old man dead on the sidewalk outside the complex. He was stabbed to death.

It’s unclear if the victim lived in the apartments.

Investigators have been talking with witnesses and trying to gather surveillance video.

Police said there was a gathering inside the complex, but as of right now, police don’t yet know if it had anything to do with the stabbing.

We saw the victim’s family, who were understandably very upset, speaking with police.

“There’s a lot of emotion to that, any level of tragedy, especially for experiencing the holidays. This senseless level of violence that happens right before the holidays — it’s senseless and families are going to be impacted,” said Seattle Police Department Chief Adrian Diaz.

No one has been arrested in the case.

Thursday’s incident is the 72nd homicide of the year. The last time numbers were this high was in 1994, when SPD reported 71 homicides.

If you have information, you’re asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000

