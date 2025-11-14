Man found shot to death inside car on Douglas County highway; 16-year-old arrested

ORONDO, Wash. — On Nov. 12, a man was found unresponsive inside a car on US Highway 97 in Orondo, Douglas County. The area is about 17 miles north of Wenatchee.

First responders tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office began investigating his death as a homicide.

A day later, a 16-year-old was arrested in Bridgeport in connection with the man’s death. The teen was booked for second-degree murder.

The Columbia River Drug Task Force, the Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, East Cascades SWAT, East Wenatchee Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol all assisted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in executing the search warrant on the Bridgeport home.

The victim has not been identified, and it’s unclear how he knew the teen.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact RiverCom Dispatch at (509) 663-9911.

