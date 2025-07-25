Man found in Seattle’s University Heights neighborhood with stab wounds to neck

SEATTLE — A 65-year-old man was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after someone stabbed him in the neck, shoulder, and legs Friday morning.

The Seattle Police Department says he was too drunk to explain what happened to him.

They found him just before 1 a.m. in the University Heights neighborhood.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

The police department is now working to learn what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

