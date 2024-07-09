Man found dead in Lake Washington off Renton Beach in apparent drowning

RENTON, Wash. — A man was found dead in Lake Washington after friends summoned police and divers to a Renton park early Tuesday.

Renton Police were called to Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park where a group of people with flashlights were searching the water off the pier.

They told officers they believed they had found their friend, according to police.

Firefighters in dive gear found a 26-year-old man in the lake and brought him to shore, but he could not be revived.

Renton Police said the death did not appear to be suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.

