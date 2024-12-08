Man dies after being shot in a bar parking lot in Kent on Sunday

KENT, Wash. — Kent Police are investigating the death of a man at a bar on Sunday morning.

Around 12:41 a.m. on Sunday, police answered calls about a shooting at the Cloud 9 Bar at 806 Central Avenue South in Kent.

Witnesses told police that they called 911 after hearing the shooting and seeing the victim on the ground in the parking lot. Witnesses told police that the person was shot in the head.

When officers and medics arrived, the 22-year-old Kent man was no longer alive. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police took statements from witnesses and started their investigation.

At this time, police do not have a suspect and believe that the shooting was not random.

Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or have any information about the suspect to call the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or leave a tip at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov. If you have any time-sensitive information, call the non-emergency dispatch line at 253-852-2121.

If you know the identity or location of the suspect, call 911.

