Man falls to death at Index Town Wall in Stevens Pass

STEVENS PASS, Wash. — A man fell to his death at the Index Town Wall in Stevens Pass on Friday according to deputies from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The Index Town Wall is a trail in the Central Cascades well known for its steep hiking and climbing opportunities.

The Washington Trail Association warns hikers the trail is perilous on their website.

This unofficial trail is steep, features cliffy dropoffs, and is extremely eroded. Because it’s not officially built or managed hikers are encouraged to find other locations to explore in the area.

Once the man was declared dead search and rescue crews arrived and recovered his body.

At 6pm this evening, Deputies were dispatched to the Index Wall area where a 33 year old Index man had fallen. The male has succumb to injuries as a result of the fall. Search and Rescue has responded to recover the decedent. — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) October 28, 2023





