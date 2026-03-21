Man facing charges for death of missing Concrete woman

CONCRETE, Wash. — A man has been arrested and is possibly facing charges in connection with the death of a missing woman from Concrete.

On March 17, the Skagit County coroner confirmed that the remains found in the Skagit River belonged to that of 37-year-old Krista Hunt.

Hunt was reported missing on Feb. 1.

In a GoFundMe from when she was reported missing, her mother wrote:

“Two weeks before she disappeared, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office brought Krista from Concrete to the Mount Vernon train station, where I picked her up. The next day, I took her to the hospital—she was covered in bruises, both new and old, had been strangled, had two black eyes, and a broken leg. Doctors warned that if she was strangled again, she might not survive.”

On March 19, investigators submitted paperwork to potentially charge a suspect in her death.

KIRO is not naming the individual, since he has not been charged.

Detectives say Hunt and the suspect knew each other, though their relationship is not yet clear.

The suspect was already in jail for unrelated charges. Prosecutors want to add a second-degree murder charge.

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