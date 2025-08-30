Man drowns in Renton park while trying to avoid police

RENTON, Wash. — A 43-year-old man drowned off the shores of Lake Washington in Renton, trying to run from officers, according to the Renton Police Department.

The man’s body was pulled out of the water at Gene Coulon Beach Park on Saturday.

Officers say that they spotted a suspicious car in the park sometime after noon.

Some time after, a man and a woman got out of the car and started running from the police.

Both got into the water to try to swim away from the police.

The man slipped under the water and drowned.

The woman was pulled from the water and detained by police.

Renton Police say the Valley Independent Investigative Team is investigating the incident.

