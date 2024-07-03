Man drowns in Kitsap County crabbing incident

SEABECK, Wash. — A 50-year-old man died on Monday while crabbing from a kayak in Seabeck.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says the victim became entangled in a rope attached to his crab pot.

A sheriff’s office marine unit was called to the scene along with Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue.

Unfortunately, the man was already dead when he was pulled from the water.

The sheriff’s office says the man was not wearing a life jacket. He was trying to put one on, but the jacket became entangled in the rope as well.

Life jackets should always be worn in small craft such as kayaks, paddleboards, and jet skis. For larger boats lifejackets are required to be onboard and easily accessible.

