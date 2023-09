A man is dead after a single-car collision at Carkeek Park Monday afternoon, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

After noon, the Seattle Fire Department responded to a call involving a car that collided with a tree.

Medics were able to remove the man from the car and perform life-saving efforts. Unfortunately, the man died at the scene.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the man was about 40 years old.









