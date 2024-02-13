Man dies in middle of road near Federal Way’s Dash Point State Park

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way police found a body in the middle of the road early Tuesday morning.

Officers were first sent to the 32900 block of Hoyt Road Southwest near Dash Point State Park just after 1 a.m. for reports of a man lying in the road.

When they got there, they saw a man with what police say were “obvious injuries.” Medics arrived shortly after that. After “several minutes” of trying to save him, the man was declared dead.

Police are still working to figure out what exactly happened to the man and say they “will be conducting a comprehensive investigation.”

