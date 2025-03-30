Man dies in base-jumping accident near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A man has died following a base-jumping accident near Highway 97A close to Wenatchee on Sunday morning, according to a release from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Witnesses reported that 47-year-old Elliot Barstow’s parachute failed to fully open while base-jumping. This caused him to spin 180 degrees, collide with a rock wall, and fall an estimated 650 feet to the ground.

Barstow was pronounced dead at the site of the accident.

“The Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Barstow during this incredibly difficult time,” CCSO said in a release.

