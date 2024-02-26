Man dead, two others injured in early Sunday morning shooting in Pioneer Square

SEATTLE — A deadly shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square sent people scrambling to safety Sunday overnight.

Three people, including a woman, were injured. One of those the victims later died at Harborview Medical Center.

A Harborview Medical Center spokesperson says the two other people involved in the shooting are still in the hospital are in satisfactory condition.

This shooting was terrifying for those who heard it and sent them fleeing for their lives. And it left a lot of vehicles trapped right here.

It was noon. And Darrien Smith was just getting in his vehicle for the first time since a deadly shooting made this parking lot off-limits.

“I was coming out of OHM, this club over here,” Smith said. “And when I came out the whole parking lot was blocked off.”

“I was like ‘Okay, my car’s right here, can I come to grab it?” He continued. “They were like, ‘no, you cannot grab it.’”

According to eyewitnesses, shots rang out just before 2 a.m. Sunday here, just north of the OHM Nightclub in the 100-block of South Washington Street.

“It was me and four of my other friends, we’re homeless,” said Calvin Watts. “And they started shooting.”

Watts was asleep when he heard the shots.

“It was a lot of people just running,” he said. “It was a lot of turmoil.”

Medics took a seriously injured man and woman to Harborview Medical Center. Detectives say a female dropped off another victim, a man, at Virginia Mason Hospital. He was immediately transferred to Harborview where he later died.

Kelly Elizabeth Bullard awoke in a tent to the gunfire and then saw white flashes from the weapon.

“We saw all of the flashes,” Bullard said, “But we were afraid to get out, at that point.”

©2024 Cox Media Group