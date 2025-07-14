Man dead after apparent home invasion shooting in Seattle’s Skyway neighborhood

SEATTLE — One man is dead after a shooting at a home in Skyway early this morning, deputies say.

At around 2 a.m., the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a woman stating that she had “just shot an intruder.”

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived to find an unconscious man who had been shot.

Deputies later confirmed that the man had died.

While deputies were unable to confirm the circumstances of the shooting, they did say there is no ongoing danger to the community, and the woman is cooperating with the investigation.

The shooting happened along South 133rd Street, and the road will be closed throughout the morning.

©2025 Cox Media Group