Man convicted in drug smuggling plot between Washington and Canada

A 67-year-old man was convicted in Seattle for a scheme to smuggle drugs from the U.S. to Canada, according to the Department of Justice.

John Michael Sherwood, a former resident of Rhode Island, Texas, and Chicago, was found guilty on July 26 of three federal felonies: conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to commit international money laundering.

The jury deliberated for about three hours before reaching their verdict. Sentencing is set for October 29.

During the six-day trial, evidence showed that Sherwood transported drugs from southern California to the Olympic Peninsula, intending to use a jet ski and inflatable raft to smuggle the drugs across the Strait of Juan de Fuca to Vancouver Island.

However, the smuggling attempt failed.

On April 7, 2021, a family found a partially submerged duffel bag containing over 50 pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of fentanyl powder on a beach near Port Angeles.

Around the same time, another beachcomber discovered a deflated Zodiac-style raft and saw a U-Haul van in the area.

A few days later, seven more duffel bags containing 342 pounds of methamphetamine were found stashed under a bridge nearby.

The drugs’ estimated wholesale value in Canada was about $1.5 million.

The FBI traced the duffel bags to Walmart, where Sherwood had purchased them using his debit card.

Surveillance footage, U-Haul rental records, motel registrations, and storage locker records further linked Sherwood to the smuggling operation.

Phone records also revealed his communication with a Canadian coconspirator about the plan.

The conviction followed an extensive investigation by the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Border Patrol, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and other law enforcement agencies.

