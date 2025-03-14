Man convicted for child molestation facing more charges as additional victims come forward

REDMOND, Wash. — A man currently serving time for child molestation is facing additional charges for child molestation after new victims came forward.

Buckland Darrell, 45, who has already been convicted of three counts of first-degree child molestation, is being charged with additional counts of first-degree child molestation and first-degree rape of a child.

He was first arrested in December 2022 for child molestation. In March 2023, Redmond detectives arrested Darrell after he allegedly had sexual contact with a minor in 2020 while attending The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Redmond.

Darrell was released on bail in both cases.

After more victims came forward, Redmond detectives re-arrested Darrell in April 2023 on additional counts of first-degree child molestation involving three new victims who had come forward to report incidents occurring between 2017 and 2021.

It’s unclear if these victims were also attending the same church.

Redmond police believe there are more minor victims and ask anyone with information to contact them at 425-556-2500





