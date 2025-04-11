Man caught in Fremont following alleged spree of assaults and vandalism

SEATTLE — A 31-year-old man was arrested in Fremont after allegedly throwing rocks at multiple people, punching someone, and damaging businesses, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

While being taken into custody, officers say they tased the man because of his resistant behavior.

SPD says he was arrested on Thursday at around 2 p.m. after a 34-year-old woman reported that he threw a large rock through her car window. The woman said she believed he was the same man on a separate occasion who had smashed her car window two weeks prior.

Another 39-year-old victim claimed the man also threw a large rock at them, grazing them in the head while yelling profanities, SPD says. The victim recognized him from a previous incident where he allegedly shoved and then punched them in the face last month.

More offenses include alleged damage to a local business in Fremont, smashing windows, and striking cars, SPD said in a release.

The man was booked into the King County Jail for hate crime offenses and property destruction.

