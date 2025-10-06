Man calls 911 after seeing someone drive off in his car while inside Kent restaurant

KENT, Wash. — A 27-year-old man from Enumclaw is accused of stealing someone’s car while they were inside a restaurant and causing a wrong-way crash.

On October 2, an 83-year-old man called 911, saying someone drover off in car while he was eating. It happened on East Smith Street in Kent.

The man insisted he locked his car and did not leave the keys inside.

The following day at 1:21 a.m., multiple Kent Patrol Officers responded to reports of a serious injury crash on Kent Kangley Road.

The 911 caller stated that both vehicles were badly damaged, and one was overturned.

When the first officer arrived, they saw the stolen Subaru on its side, and the injured driver lying on the sidewalk nearby with significant injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 46-year-old Kettle Falls man, was also injured. He told police that the other driver hit him head-on.

A witness provided a dash camera video of the suspect vehicle in the wrong lanes.

The suspect driver was taken to the hospital with significant injuries, including a likely fracture to his hip.

He’s facing multiple charges.

