Man on Bellevue street shot by passenger in moving car

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A man walking down a Bellevue street was hit by a bullet fired from a passing car early Friday.
A man and a women were walking along Bel-Red Road at Northeast 21st Street at 2:30 a.m. when a car approached them, according to Bellevue Police detectives.
The people inside the car yelled something at the couple and a passenger fired a gunshot.
The man was hit in his hip.
Police said the car, which had several people inside, sped away.
Further information has not been released.
This story is developing.
