Man badly hurt in suspected high-speed crash into West Seattle Bridge pillar

SEATTLE — A man in his 20s is in critical condition after the car he was in crashed into a pillar under the West Seattle Bridge Tuesday morning.

Seattle Police said the crash happened near Southwest Spokane Street and 26th Avenue Southwest. As of 9:20 a.m., police said drivers should expect traffic delays.

Crews from Seattle Fire said one person was able to get out of the car but a man in his 20s was trapped.

Firefighters had to cut off the car’s roof to get the man out. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

An investigator at the scene told us he believed the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it entered the lane under the bridge and slammed into the pole.

It is not yet known if the injured man was the driver or the passenger.

