Man awaits sentencing after guilty verdict in 2023 killing of man in Port Orchard

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Chad Wilson awaits sentencing after being convicted of shooting and killing Richard U. Taii, 31, of Puyallup in Jan. 2023.

In Jan. 2023, a person in a silver pickup, later identified as Chad Wilson, was seen pulling up to the SUV Taii and two women were in, when a shot was heard.

Wilson believed that the occupants of the SUV stole his mail and went after them.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson armed himself and went after the SUV, where he shot and killed Taii.

On Friday, KCSO wrote that a jury found Wilson guilty of first-degree manslaughter, murder with extreme indifference and drive-by-shooting.

Wilson will return to court on March 28 to be sentenced.

