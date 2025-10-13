Man attacked with machete in Ballard, left 20ft trail of blood, police say

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPS) says a 53-year-old man was severely injured after he was attacked by a man wielding a machete on Sunday night.

At around 8 p.m., officers responded to Swedish Medical Center in Ballard, where the man was being treated with lacerations to his head, left forearm, and left hand, SPD said in a release.

Police say officers learned the attack reportedly stemmed from a confrontation over money between the victim, his ex-girlfriend, and her new boyfriend.

During the argument, the woman’s boyfriend allegedly pulled out a machete and began to hit the victim near 9th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 45th Street in Ballard.

At the scene, officers found a 20-foot trail of blood, but say the suspect left the area before police got there.

Authorities believe the suspect may live in Lynnwood, but after searching with assistance from Lynnwood Police, officers have not yet found him.

SPD asks anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 and say anonymous tips are accepted.

