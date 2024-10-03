Man attacked with hatchet, robbed in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Police say a man is in the hospital in serious condition after someone attacked him with a hatchet Thursday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on 5th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

Officers say a man came up to someone and picked a fight.

Things escalated and the man pulled out a hatchet, hitting him over the head before taking his phone.

The hatchet caused deep cuts and severe bleeding, and the man was rushed to Harborview Medical Center for his injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

The fight remains under investigation.

