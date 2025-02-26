Man arrested for violent hate crime in First Hill

SEATTLE — Seattle Police arrested a man who attacked a woman while yelling racial slurs in the First Hill neighborhood.

On Tuesday night, police say the man ran out of an apartment building and started yelling racist language at two people talking outside.

He then punched one of the victims, knocking her to the ground, and continued to repeatedly punch and kick her while yelling racial slurs.

The suspect fled the scene to his apartment and when authorities arrived, they treated the woman who had injuries to her head, face, and knee but was in stable condition.

Seattle Police served a search warrant and arrested the 42-year-old man without incident, booking him for 2nd-degree assault and a hate crime offense.









