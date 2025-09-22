Man arrested for Tacoma weekend homicide, shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have arrested a man in connection with a weekend double shooting that resulted in the death of one person.

The shooting happened on Sept. 21 just after 3 p.m. on South Warner Street, near the intersection of S 40th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men on the ground with gunshot wounds.

First responders worked to save both of their lives, but one man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was arrested just before midnight and was booked into Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. It’s also not known if the victims and the suspect knew each other before the shooting.

The investigation is still underway.

