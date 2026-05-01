Man arrested in Bremerton after being mistakenly released from prison

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a man was taken back into custody after he was unintentionally released from a Washington State correctional facility.

The 52-year-old man had been serving a sentence stemming from a burglary in 2014 at a Kitsap County gun dealer as well as for being involved in an officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Department of Corrections (DOC) mistakenly released him on April 22, KCSO said.

DOC officials say the man claimed he wanted to “shoot it out with law enforcement” if they tried to take him back into custody.

Authorities with the FBI, DOC, and KCSO found the man that same day in Bremerton, while he was in a car near South Lafayette Avenue and Rodgers Street.

They surrounded the car and arrested him at around 7:40 p.m.

KCSO says he is now facing an escape charge in addition to what he was already booked for.

On Patrol

Kitsap County Sheriff's Deputies help arrest a man unintentionally released from prison. pic.twitter.com/EFTB6Uf3VG — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) April 30, 2026

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