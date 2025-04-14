Man arrested for alleged ‘sexually motivated’ assaults on Everett bikini baristas

EVERETT, Wash. — Some Everett baristas are breathing a sigh of relief after a man suspected of assaulting them was arrested.

That suspect is a man in his 20s, currently being held for investigation of eight counts, including two counts of attempted sexual assault.

He is believed to have tried to assault two bikini baristas on separate days, at separate shops, last week along Evergreen Way in Everett.

One of the victims told KIRO 7 off camera that she fought him off before he could do more.

He is also being held for first-degree rape, though that may be for a different incident.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident a day after the women were assaulted.

A woman walking along Evergreen Way told KIRO 7 she was not surprised about the attacks on baristas along that road.

Everett police officer Natalie Given said both baristas felt the attacks were sexually motivated.

“I can’t really go into the details because it’s an ongoing investigation,” she said. “So, we are investigating it that way.”

The suspect is being held in the Snohomish County Jail on $200,000 bail.

His formal bail hearing is set for this afternoon.





